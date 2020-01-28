Australian Open: Leander Paes knocked out in second round

Melbourne: Tennis star Leander Paes on Tuesday was knocked out of the Australian Open as, he, along with his partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia lost their second-round match in the mixed doubles.
The pair of Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Paes and Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.
Murray and Mattek-Sands did not let their opponent settle and they wrapped up the match in straight sets.
Paes and Ostapenko had defeated the Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.
Last year, Paes had announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court.
The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas and along with that he also announced 2020 as his farewell.
"This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player. Firstly, I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me. I love you," Paes wrote in a post. In a long post, he thanked his sisters Jacquie and Maria who stood behind him in his life journey. He also thanked his daughter Aiyana and said she is his inspiration.
Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honor, in 1996-97; the Arjuna Award in 1990; the Padma Shri award in 2001; and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.
He won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic Games.
