Australian Open: Leander Paes knocked out in second round

Melbourne: Tennis star Leander Paes on Tuesday was knocked out of the Australian Open as, he, along with his partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia lost their second-round match in the mixed doubles.

The pair of Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Paes and Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.

Murray and Mattek-Sands did not let their opponent settle and they wrapped up the match in straight sets.

Paes and Ostapenko had defeated the Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Last year, Paes had announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court.

The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas and along with that he also announced 2020 as his farewell.

"This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player. Firstly, I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me. I love you," Paes wrote in a post. In a long post, he thanked his sisters Jacquie and Maria who stood behind him in his life journey. He also thanked his daughter Aiyana and said she is his inspiration.