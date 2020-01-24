Australia Open: Divij Sharan, Artem Sitak crash out in second round; Indian men's double challenge ends

Melbourne: India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak were knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles competition after going down in straight sets to Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic here on Friday.

Sharan and Sitak lost to the Brazilian-Croat pair 6-7 3-6 in a second round match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

With Sharan's loss, India's campaign in the men's doubles ended as Rohan Bopanna had made a first-round exit on Wednesday.