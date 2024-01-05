 Australia Dethrone Team India From Top Spot Of ICC Men's Test Rankings
Australia have moved to top of the Men's Test Rankings following the 1-1 series draw between India and South Africa on Thursday, January 4.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Australia are the new No.1 in ICC Test Rankings | Credits: Twitter

Australia have become the new No.1 team in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings on Friday, January 5. The reigning World Test Champions replaced Team India to regain the top spot in the Test rankings.

Team India slipped to second spot despite winning the second Test against Proteas at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. However, the Centurion Test defeat might have failed Rohit Sharma-led to consolidate the top spot in the Test Rankings.

Australia are currently playing the three-match Test series against Pakistan, with hosts leading 2-0. Pat Cummins-led side has already won the series by winning two consecutive matches in Perth and Melbourne.

Australia's rise to the top of the Test rankings was followed by impressive home run in the ongoing series against visiting Pakistan team. The last time Australia briefly held the top spot in the Test Rankings was after the victory against India in WTC 2021-2023 Final in June last year.

article-image

