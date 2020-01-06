Australia consolidate second spot in World Test Championship standings

Dubai: Australia have grabbed a full 120 points from their series against New Zealand and are firmly placed in the second position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Australia were on 296 points after completing the 3-0 series win and only behind India, who are on 360 points from three series. Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England.

New Zealand remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

England and South Africa, currently engaged in a four-Test series which hosts South Africa lead 1-0, are on 56 and 30 points, respectively, while the West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to earn a point after one series each, played against India.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.