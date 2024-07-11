 Austin Ilyas Nets Hat-Trick Of Goals In 3-1 Win For Unido FC Over FC Mumbaikars
Austin Ilyas Nets Hat-Trick Of Goals In 3-1 Win For Unido FC Over FC Mumbaikars

Thursday, July 11, 2024
Opportunistic goal-scorer Austin Isyas struck good form and netted a hat-trick of goal in leading Unido FC to a 3-1 win against FC Mumbaikars in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

The dashing striker Austin scored the first goal on the stroke of the half-time whistle (35th minute). On resumption, FC Mumbaikars canceled Unido’s lead with striker Sairaj Naidu scoring the equalizer in the third minute on resumption.

However, Unido, well-served by Austin, scored two more goals. Austin scored his and the team’s second in the 48th minute and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute to seal Unido’s win and the full three points.

Earlier, Mumbai Strikers Youth defeated Friends United FC 2-0. Mumbai Strikers scored through Vinit Patil and Ram Madye to secure their win.

Results – Second Div: 

Mumbai Strikers Youth 2 (Vinit Patil, Ram Madye) beat Friends United FC 0.

Unido FC 3 (Austin Isyas 3) beat FC Mumbaikars 1 (Sairaj Naidu).

Ace Sports FC 3 (Anand Navale, Abhishek Vinod, Sumit Ingawale) beat Jolly Boys FC 1 (Shabhaz Khan).

