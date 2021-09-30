e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Aus W vs Ind W, D/N Test: Not thinking about century at the moment, says Indian Opener Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana shined bright with her highest score (80) in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of the first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. Indian women's cricket team finished Day 1 on 132/1.
IANS
Smriti Mandhana | Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Smriti Mandhana | Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Advertisement

Gold Coast: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who is approaching her maiden Test hundred, said that she is not thinking about the century as her main focus is on batting long.

Mandhana shined bright with her highest score (80) in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of the first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. Indian women's cricket team finished Day 1 on 132/1.

"Not thinking about triple figures at the moment, the team needs me to bat well and, in the process, if I get one...I am just watching the ball and reacting," Mandhana said during a virtual press conference.

"I wanted that I didn't just look at the scorecard, I was just trying to be as blank and simple, and play according to the ball. I didn't really plan anything. Last two days I felt good, felt I was able to bat well. I will try and do that tomorrow because I don't want to complicate things," she added.

ALSO READ

Aus W v Ind W, D/N Test: Smriti Mandhana powers India to flying start before rain plays spoilsport

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal