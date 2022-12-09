AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne makes lovely gesture towards fan, pic goes viral

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. |

Australia's in-form Marnus Labuschagne is in a sizzling form with his bat, but the right-handed batsman is winning hearts too for his off-field gestures.

In picture doing the rounds on social media, Labuschagne was seen making a lovely gesture toward a fan during Day 2 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

A fan held a placard saying "Marnus please sign my hat" in the stands during the pink-ball Test.

Labuschagne, who scored a 163 off 305 in Australia's first innings, duly went to the fan and signed the hat for the fan as the crowd applauded the batsman's gesture.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne become the second-fastest batter to 3,000 Test runs, behind only Sir Donald Bradman.

Only Bradman has achieved the milestone quicker, in 33 innings, with Labuschagne matching legendary West Indian Everton Weekes who also got there in 51 knocks.