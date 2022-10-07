e-Paper Get App
Aus vs WI: David Warner, Tim David star as Aaron Finch-led side win T20 series; watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
David Warner |
David Warner and Tim David’s blistering innings saw Australia clinch two-match T20 series 2-0 with a 31-run win in the final encounter against the West Indies in Brisbane.

Warner scored a crisp 75 in 41 balls, while Tim David conjured a late cameo that powered hosts t0 178-7, according to cricket.com.au .

The Windies were never in the hunt as Mitchell Starc (4-20) claimed career-best figures to ensure the Aussies clinched a comfortable victory.

It was a vintage Warner performance, flaying the fast bowlers through the off-side in the powerplay before a pair of gorgeous straight sixes when the fielding restrictions were relaxed.

In his last 14 innings across all international formats at the Gabba, Warner averages 75.83 with three hundreds and four fifties.

