AUS vs SCOT, T20 WC 2024: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis' Fifties Guide Australia To 5-Wicket Win Over Scotland; England Qualify For Super 8

Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis emerged as the star performers in Australia's 5-wicket win over Scotland in T20 World Cup Group B match at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St.Lucia on Sunday, June 16.

With a target of 181, Australia chased it down with two balls to spare in the final over of the match. Travis Head led the Aussies with a brilliant innings of 68 off 54 balls, while Marcus Stoinis played a splendid knock of 59 off 29 balls at an impressive strike rate of 203.45. Tim David chipped in with an unbeaten quickfire knock of 24 off 14 balls.

When Australia required just 1 off 3 balls, Tim David hit a six off Scotland pacer Brad Wheal's delivery to take the team past the finishing line. With Australia's win against Scotland, England qualified for the Super 8 stage on their net run rate (NRR).

For Scotland, Mark Watt led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/34 in 4 overs, while Safyaan Sharif too picked two wickets but conceded 42 in his full quota of 4 overs. Brad Wheal took a scalp.

Chasing a 181-run target, Australia lost an early wicket in opener David Warner for 1. Then, Mitchell Marsh (8) and Glenn Maxwell (11) were dismissed cheaply and Australia were at 60/3 in 8.2 overs. Thereafter, Travis Head was joined by Marcus Stoinis to carry on the Aussies' run-chase.

The pair formed a crucial 80-run stand for the fourth wicket until Head was dismissed at 140/4. Before being dismissed by Safyaan Sharif, the opener smashed three sixes off Scotland bowler to bring down the equation from 60 off 30 balls to 41 off 27 balls, turning the tables for Australia.

After Travis Head's dismissal, Marcus Stonis took the charge of Australia's run-chase and unleashed his firepower until he was bowled out by Mark Watt at 155/5. Then, Tim David and Matthew Wade carried on Australia's innings and formed an unbeaten 26-run stand for the sixth wicket to help team achieve the target.

Scotland batters put on a good show against Australia in first innings

Scotland batters, especially Brandon McMullen, skipper Richie Berrington and George Munsey displayed brilliant batting performance against strong Australia bowling attack, helping the team post a respectable total of 180/5 on the board.

McMullen led the batting with a brilliant innings of 60 off 34 balls. His knock consisted of 2 fours and 6 sixes and batted at a strike rate of 176.47. Berrington scored 42 off 31 balls while Munsey took care of the top-order with an innings of 35 off 23 balls. However, their efforts went in vain as Scotland failed to defend their total.

Meanwhile, Australia dropped a total of six catches which is most by any time in the history of T20 World Cup. However, the Aussies managed to restrict Scotland despite poor fielding.

Australia became the second team after South Africa to win all four matches in the group stage before advance to Super 8.