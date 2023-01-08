AUS vs SA: What does the draw in Sydney Test means to India's chances in World Test Championship final?

South Africa put on a gritty fight against Australia to force a draw in the third Test at at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts started the day needing 14 wickets for an unlikely victory and a clean sweep over the visitors but could only muster six as the Proteas batting finally showed some spine. It meant Australia must wait until their upcoming series against India away from home to book their place in the World Test Championship final.

While Australia maintained their lead at the top of the standings and look all but certain to play in the final, Pat Cummins' team droped closer to the chasing pack.India and Sri Lanka were the big benefactors from the draw. India's chances of reaching a second consecutive final are boosted as Rohit Sharma's side remain in second place on the standings with a 58.93 point-percentage, while Sri Lanka are also in the mix in third with 53.33%.

India next face Australia at home in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series starting from February 9. If India wins the series 3-1, they will qualify without requiring the help from other teams. Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour New Zealand in March and India will qualify despite losing to Pat Cummins' men if Kwis win at least one Test against Lankans.

India's scenario for WTC Final:



- Win BGT by 3-1 or 3-0: India will qualify without depending on others.



- Win 2 Tests in BGT, NZ win/draw 1 out of 2 Tests Vs SL.



- India can still qualify if they lose BGT by 2-1: If WI win/draw 1 out of 2 Tests Vs SA and NZ wins 1 Test Vs SL. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2023

Just like Australia, South Africa too drop a valuable percentage with the Proteas (48.72%) remaining in fourth and their hopes of reaching the final resting on their upcoming series at home against the West Indies. But South Africa's chances will also be dependent on other teams, with victories in both those Tests against the Caribbean side required and a host of other results going their way the only hope for Dean Elgar's side following a disappointing tour of Australia.

