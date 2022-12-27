AUS vs SA: Fans hilariously mimic Kagiso Rabada as pacer warms up near boundary rope, video goes viral; watch

Fans had a great outing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as David Warner treated them with an epic innings against South Africa on Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Tuesday.

And during the Warner double century, fans had a bit of a fun while SA pacer Kagiso Rabada warmed as he prepared for one of his spell.

And as he stretched from left to right, the fans behind him too appeared to mimic his actions.

The hilarious video went viral on social media.

Kagiso Rabada - what a guy! pic.twitter.com/cGbgPZikPU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2022

Earlier, Australian veteran opener David Warner on Tuesday ended a Test century drought that lasted for almost three years, smashing a historic ton in his 100th match in the longer format at the MCG.

Much to the delight of Australian and millions of fans that adore him worldwide, Warner got to raise his bat in white clothing for the first time since 2020 in the second Test against South Africa.

Prior to this, Warner's previous century was back on January 3, 2020, when he smashed 111* against New Zealand.

After that, he struggled for consistency for the next two years. He ended 2021 with 307 runs in eight innings across five Tests at an average of 38.37, with two half-centuries and the best score of 95.

His 2022 numbers got even leaner. Prior to this MCG Test, Warner had scored only 371 runs in 10 Tests at a poor average of 20.61, with two half-centuries.