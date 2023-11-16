AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: South Africa To Bat First After Winning Toss

Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma. | (Credits: Twitter)

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has elected to bat first in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Australia, meanwhile, have swapped Glenn Maxwell for Macrus Stoinis, with Marnus Labuschagne holding on to his spot after some handy performances throughout the tournament.

Bavuma decided to play in the all-important semi-final clash against Australia despite sustaining a hamstring injury during the clash against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 33-year-old is also due for a big score with the bat, given he has a high score of 35 in 7 innings with 145 runs. The Proteas have also preferred Gerald Coetzee ahead of Lungi Ngidi for the knockout stage.

Arrival 🚌



The Proteas will be eager to blossom at Eden Gardens 🇿🇦 🏟



Back The Boys 💪#SAvAus #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VlUS4lRv1t — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes from their marauding eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Pune. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell, rested for that match, have returned for the clash, replacing Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis, respectively. The roles of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be crucial, especially against the spin duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj in the middle overs.

Playing XI of Australia and South Africa ahead of the semi-final:

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

