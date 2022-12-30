AUS vs SA: Australian Cameron Green batted with broken finger in 2nd Test, shares image of x-ray

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green showed incredible mental strength by playing with a fractured finger in the team's innings and 182-run win over SA in the second Test at Melbourne on Thursday.

Green injured his right index finger while batting on the second day of the Boxing Day Test and is scheduled to go under the knife.

The all-rounder is expected to be fit in time for the Test series in India that begins on March 9 in Nagpur.

Green retired hurt in Australia's first inning but came back to play a pivotal knock of 51* runs to help Alex Carey clinch his maiden test hundred while also stitching a 117-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Green Instagrammed an image of his X-Ray of the broken finger.

Yikes! Cameron Green has shared this image on Instagram.



Incredible effort to keep batting at the 'G during the Test! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/C9Qf0FRdz8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2022

The test series will be crucial for the India team as they look to book a place in the World Test Championships (WTC).

David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for Australia, helping their side crush a helpless South Africa side by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.