AUS vs SA 3rd Test: Khawaja nears 200 after Smith 104 as Australia reach 475/4 before bad weather forces early stumps on Day 2

Australia dominated proceedings for the second consecutive day in the Sydney Test against South Africa after magnificent hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith on Day 2 at the SCG.

The hosts reached 475 for 4 in 131 overs before rain and bad light forced early stumps once again in Sydney. Khawaja remained not out on 195 with Matt Renshaw on 5.

This was Khawaja's third successive hundred at the Sycney Cricket Ground, a feat which has previously been achieved only by three batters - Wally Hammond, Doug Walters and India great VVS Laxman.

Steve Smith Goes Past Don Bradman

Smith also achieved the landmark of going past Australia great Don Bradman's tally of 29 centuries with his 30th. He also went past former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke to become 4th in the list of leading run-getters for Australia.

Both Khawaja and Smith were involved in a record 209-run partnership for the third wicket for the hosts after Khawaja's 135-run stand ended with Marnus Labuschagne.

This is the highest third-wicket stand for Australia at the SCG, overtaking the 196 put together by Smith and Shane Watson against India in 2015.

For the Proteas, Anrich Nortje has bagged a couple of wickets so far while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj chipped in with one each but the bowlers have largely been ineffective in stopping the flow of runs on a flat batting track at the SCG.