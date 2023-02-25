AUS vs RSA Women's T20 WC Final: When & where to watch the high octane clash; Live on TV & online

In a Final that is sure to draw a large crowd, the home team South Africa women will face the mighty Australian side, who are also the defending Women's T20 World Cup Champions.



Australia beat India in the first semi-final match to book a spot in the final. Beth Mooney smashed 54 off 37, and captain Meg Lanning scored 49* to help Australia reach 172 runs for the loss of four wickets while batting first. Then Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets each to pull off a narrow five-run win.

South Africa, who beat England in the semi-final, is playing in the final for the first time, and home conditions will boost their chances. They have lost all of their last five T20I games against Australia, who have lifted this trophy on a record five occasions.

When is the match scheduled to take place?

Australia and South Africa will clash on Sunday (February 26).

At what time will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Australia vs South Africa match on TV?

In India, the high octane semi-final will be broadcast live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the match?

Fans can tune into "Hotstar" to live streamline the match.