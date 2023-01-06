e-Paper Get App
AUS vs RSA: Rain forces abandonment of day 3 proceedings, Jane McGrath day postponed

Persistent rain in Sydney meant that no play was possible on the third day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Persistent rain in Sydney meant that no play was possible on the third day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The inclement weather had already played a role in nearly half of the first day's play getting lost in the match. Things improved on Day Two when almost a full 90 overs were possible before the rain returned to force a washout for Day Three on Friday. The weather forecast suggestions are far better for Saturday when much less rain is on the radar.

Declaration impending

Australia were batting at 475 for four when early stumps were called on Thursday. Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 195 off 368 balls, including 19 fours and one six, while Matt Renshaw, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the start of the match, was alongside him with five not out.

Cricket Australia also announced that patrons who purchased tickets for day three's play may be eligible for a refund under the terms of the 2022/23 Refund Policy. Given that less than 15 overs were bowled on Friday, ticket purchasers may be eligible for a full or partial refund.

Jane McGrath day postponed

The rain in Sydney on Day 3 of the Test meant all elements of the pre-match ceremony of Jane McGrath Day - including the pre-show performance, and unfurling of the Jane McGrath Pink Silk and Pink Cap presentation - has been postponed for day four.

South Africa have already lost the three-match series after Australia registered victories in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Brief scores: Australia 475/4 in 131 overs (Usman Khawaja 195 not out, Steve Smith 104, Anrich Nortje 2/55) against South Africa

