AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI: Babar Azam Turns Doctor, Massages Shaheen Afridi's Thumb After Pacer Takes Hit While Fielding; Video

Pic Credit: Twitter

During the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia at Perth Stadium on Sunday, an inspiring act of sportsmanship was witnessed when Babar Azam rushed to Shaheen Afridi's aid after the star pacer was hit on the thumb.

The incident occurred in the 26th over which was bowled by Shaheen. A throw from the deep took an awkward bounce off the turf and struck the pacer straight on his left thumb. The former Pakistan skipper, ran across the field immediately to check on his teammate and and was seen massaging the thumb of Shaheen. The commentators also acknowledged the kind gesture . A video of the moment surfaced on social media.

Here is the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aus vs PAK 3rd ODI update

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, maintaining their dominance with the ball. Their bowlers continued to shine, putting the Australian top order under relentless pressure. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led the charge, with both pacers terrorizing the Australian batsmen.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor form continuing as he was dismissed for just 7 runs. Aaron Hardieand captain Josh Inglis also failed to make an impact with the bat. Cooper Connolly's injury compounded to the misery for Australia on the day as there were only 5 batters who went past the double-digit mark.

Matthew Short (22 runs) and Sean Abbott (30 runs) played vital knocks to as Australia were bowled out for 140 runs. Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shared six wickets between them to dismantle the Australian innings. Pakistan are on the cusp of history as they will end a 22-year wait for a series win in Australia if they can chase down 141