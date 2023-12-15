AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Batters Dig In After Aamer Jamal Shines With 6-Wicket Haul On Day 2

Aamer Jamal scalped six wickets on his Test debut against Australia | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Shan Masood displayed their grit after Aamer Jamal starred with the ball on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday, December 15.

Pakistan posted a total of 132/2 at the end of Day 2, with Imam-ul-Haq and Khurram Shahzad batting on 38 and 7, respectively. Abdullah Shafique (38) and Shan Masood (30) too contributed to Pakistan’s total on Day 2. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon scalped a wicket each.

The visiting Pakistan team did pretty well on Day 2 after they had a lackluster performance on the opening day of the 1st Test in Perth. Shan Masood-led side dropped catches, which led to Australia posting a total of 346/5 on Day 1.

Shafique Abdullah and Khurram Shahzad dropped crucial catches of the openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan missed the stumping of Warner, which allowed the veteran Australia opener to complete his century to mark the beginning of his farewell Test series.

Aamer Jamal shines with six-wicket haul

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal emerged as the top performer for the visitors as he scalped six wickets to bundle out Australia for 487 in the 1st innings on Day 2.

Jamal bagged a couple of wickets on Day 1 of the Test and added four more wickets to his kitty on the following day to complete his six-wicket haul on his Test debut. He picked the wickets of Travis Head, David Warner, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

The 27-year-old registered his best Test bowling figures of 111/6. Jamal became the 14th Pakistan cricketer to achieve the feat of five-wicket haul on his Test debut. Also, he also registered the sixth-best bowling figures for Pakistan on Test debut.

Mitchell Marsh misses century by 10 runs on Day 2

Australia batter Mitchell Marsh performed well with the ball but fell short of just 10 runs to score a century on Day 2 of the 1st Test.

Marsh scored 90 off 107 balls and shared a 90-run partnership with Alex Carey (34 off 73 balls) for the sixth wicket to help Australia post a total of 487 in the 1st innings. Their partnership ensured that David Warner’s brilliant century knock didn’t go in vain.