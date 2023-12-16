AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia Reign Supreme On Yet Another Day As Pakistan Suffer Batting Collapse

Nathan Lyon helped Australia bowl Pakistan out before Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith took control. | (Credits: Twitter)

It proved to be yet another day of Australian dominance as they took complete control of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Pakistan batters displayed plenty of grit on day 2, but had lapse of concentration on day 3 and collapsed to concede a big lead. Despite losing a couple of wickets upfront, Australia built a healthy 300-run lead.

It took only 3 balls for the home side to strike as Pat Cummins did so by rattling Khurram Shahzad's stumps. Ex-captain Babar Azam played some eye-catching shots while weathering the storm against Australia's big 3 and Nathan Lyon. However, he eventually fell to Mitchell Marsh in his first over of the day as he poked at a nibbling delivery without much footwork.

Lyon returned to end Imam-ul-Haq's resistance as the left-hander perished after facing 184 deliveries. The southpaw danced down the track to go big against the off-spinner, but was beaten all ends up to be stumped by Alex Carey. Cummins smelt blood and brought back Mitchell Starc, who sent Sarfraz Ahmed's off-stump cartwheeling. At lunch, the tourists were left reeling at 203-6.

Australia bowl Pakistan out cheaply but Nathan Lyon made to wait:

The hosts didn't take long to bowl Pakistan out even as Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman resisted briefly. Lyon was inevitably under the spotlight, given he was on the brink of 500 Test scalps and claimed his 499th victim with a cracking delivery to Aamer Jamal.

Rapid glovework from Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon now has 499 Test wickets!#CleanHands | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ft6aVewg8k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2023

He bowled his best deliveries to No.11 Shaheen Shah Afridi, who survived some close shaves. But Travis Head had Afridi hole out to mid-on, giving Australia a 216-run lead.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Khurram Shahzad deliver relentless new-ball spells:

Pakistan new-ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Khurram Shahzad allowed no breathing space to the Aussie batters in the first 10 overs. The latter dismissed both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith restored some sanity to the innings after surviving relentless bowling spells. The pair stitched an unbroken stand of 79 as Australia have already amassed 300 on a track that will only get increasingly difficult to bat on in the 4th innings.