Aus vs NZ, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will open up with the re-match of the 2021 final at Dubai between Australia and New Zealand at a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

As another chapter of the trans-tasman rivalry awaits cricket fans, the eyes of both Australia and New Zealand will be on the skies apart from the pitch and on-field conditions with 90% rain forecast threatening to disrupt the proceedings.

Rain threat

As per Australia skipper Aaron Finch, the defending champions' and hosts' might have to rejig their batting strategies if Saturday's tournament opener becomes a truncated affair.

New Zealand, last year's runners-up, enter the competition with some mixed results behind them. After winning three-match away T20I series against the West Indies 2-1, New Zealand were the runners-up in the recent tri-series at home, winning against Bangladesh twice and once against Pakistan, before losing to them in the final.

Injury woes for NZ

They will be missing out on Daryl Mitchell for the opening match, due to him still being on path to recovery from broken finger. Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne were also managed carefully due to them coming back from injuries apart from New Zealand not having won a match in Australia since 2011.

Australia, on the other hand, look in fine shape despite losing the T20I series away to India and at home against England. They have the personnel to defend the title in the likes of Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Tim David and David Warner. One would hope that the tantalizing clash won't have any rain disruption come Saturday.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult and Finn Allen

When: October 22 (Saturday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 12:30 pm IST onwards