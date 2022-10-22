Aus vs NZ: Glenn Phillips takes stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in T20 World Cup opener, watch

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips left fans and experts in awe with an acrobatic effort against Australia in their T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

The sensational catch came in the ninth over of the match. Micthell Santner's slower delivery was chipped in the air and appeared to drop in no man's land, but Phillips ran across from the deep, threw himself at the ball, went two-handed and held onto an absolute stormer.

Earlier, Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls to power New Zealand to a challenging 200 for 3 against defending champions Australia.

Put in to bat, Conway and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) gave NZ a rollicking start with the duo adding 56 off 25 balls.

The left-handed opener then shared another 69 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (23 off 23). Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26 not out) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) and Adam Zampa (1/39) were among wickets.