AUS vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Bowlers, Travis Head Help Australia Seal Super 8 Berth With Convincing 9-Wicket Win Over Namibia

Adam Zampa and Travis Head emerged as the star performers in Australia's convincing 9-wicket win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua's North Sound on Wednesday, June 12.

With the third consecutive win in the group stage, Australia became the second team after South Africa to qualify for the Super 8 stage. After bundling out Namibia for 72, Australia chased the 73-run target in 5.4 overs.

Travis Head led the Aussies' batting with an unbeaten innings of 34 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 2000, while David Warner (20) and Mitchell Marsh (18*) chipped in with their useful contributions in the low-scoring match.

Chasing a 73-run target, openers David Warner unleashed his firepower from the start of the Australia's innings and scored a quickfire 20 off 8 balls, including 3 fours and a six before he was dismissed at 21/1.

Then, Travis Head was joined by Mitchell Marsh and duo took Namibia bowling attack to the cleaners. Head and Marsh formed an unbeaten 51-run partnership for the second wicket to take the team past the finishing line.

Adam Zampa leads Australia's bowling with 4-wicket haul

Earlier, Adam Zampa led Australia's bowling attack to dismantle Namibia batting in the first innings of the Group B match.

Zampa was the economical bowler as he registered the figures of 4/12 with an economy rate of 3.00 in four overs spell. He ran through Namibia's middle-order, triggering a collapse from 21/5 to 43/8 in 13 overs.

Apart from Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) and Josh Hazlewood (2/18) too contributed to Australia's bowling by taking two wickets each. While, Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis took a scalp each.

For Namibia, skipper Gerhard Erasmus led the batting from the front as he played an innings of 36 off 43 balls. His contribution helped Namibia go past 50-run mark as other batters failed to score even 15 runs. The second best score after Erasmus's 36 was 10 by opener Michael van Lingen.

Australia will play their final Group Stage match against Scotland at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St.Lucia on June 16, Sunday, while Namibia will look to finish their campaign on high when they take on England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 15.