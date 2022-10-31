Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Ireland's Barry McCarthy produces outrageous fielding effort against Australia, watch

A T20 game is won on small margins and any effort to save runs can make a big difference in the context of the match.

And during Monday's Australia vs Ireland's T20 World Cup match at Brisbane, Irish's Barry McCarthy came up with a stunning effort on the field.

A Marcus Stoinis lofted shot looked destined to cross the long-on boundary, but McCarthy dived to and pulled the ball in with his left hand.

Coming to the match, Aaron Finch struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to a competitive 179-5 against Ireland.

Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat.

McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3/29)