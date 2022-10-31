e-Paper Get App
Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Ireland's Barry McCarthy produces outrageous fielding effort against Australia, watch

Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
A T20 game is won on small margins and any effort to save runs can make a big difference in the context of the match.

And during Monday's Australia vs Ireland's T20 World Cup match at Brisbane, Irish's Barry McCarthy came up with a stunning effort on the field.

A Marcus Stoinis lofted shot looked destined to cross the long-on boundary, but McCarthy dived to and pulled the ball in with his left hand.

Coming to the match, Aaron Finch struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to a competitive 179-5 against Ireland.

Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat.

McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3/29)

