AUS vs IND, WTC Final Stats Preview: India & Australia All Set To Play A Test At Neutral Venue For First Time

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship Final in London from Wednesday. Both teams are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the summit clash that will be played at The Oval. This is the second time in as many editions that India will play the WTC Final and will be eyeing their maiden ICC title in the longest format.

This will be the first Test between India and Australia that will be played at a neutral venue, so the equation will be even for both sides.

It's also the first time that The Oval will host a Test match in the month of June.

Head-to-head record

India and Australia have played 106 Tests so far since their rivalry started in 1947. India have won 32 and lost 44 Tests against the Aussies while 29 matches ended in a draw and one game was tied.

India have a 30.18% win percentage as compared to Australia's 41.50. But India hold the advantage of having won the last three Border-Gavaskar series, two of which were played in Australia.

Leading run-scorers & wicket-takers

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored the most runs in India-Australia Tests with 3,630 at a staggering average of 55. Among the current lot, Virat Kohli sits on top of this list with 1,979 runs followed by Steve Smith (1,887) and David Warner (1,174).

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker among bowlers from either side with 116 scalps, closely followed by his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin (114).

India's road to the WTC Final

India drew the 5-Test series in England 2-2 to start their second WTC campaign before going on to win the 2-match series 1-0 at home against New Zealand. They lost 1-2 in South Africa before registering dominant wins against Sri Lanka (2-0 at home) and in Bangladesh (2-0).

The 2-1 series win against Australia in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy confirmed their place in the WTC final.

Australia's road to the WTC Final

Australia clinched The Ashes urn by crushing England 4-0 at home to make the perfect start to their WTC campaign. They then registered a history 1-0 away win in Pakistan before drawing 1-1 in Sri Lanka. The Aussies then defeated West Indies 2-0 at home before beating South Africa 2-0.

But their winning run came to an end after the 1-2 series defeat in India. Their only win in Indore helped them qualify for the WTC Final.