AUS vs IND, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Will India Reach Semi-Finals If There Is Wash Out Today Due To Rain In St. Lucia? EXPLAINED

Team India and Australia will lock horns against each other in the crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia's Gros Islet on Monday, June 24.

Rohit Sharma-led side has inched closer to booking their semifinal berth with two consecutive wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage of the showpiece. Australia, on the other hand, are currently staring at Super 8 exit following their shocking defeat against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue will aim to qualify for the semifinal, while Australia will aim to bounce back from shocking defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

With both teams set to take on each other in a crucial Super 8 match, the question looms whether the bad weather or rain will play the spoilsport. Just 24 hours before the T20 WC 2024 Super 8 match between India and Australia, St. Gros Islet experienced heavy showers. The entire ground at the stadium was under the covers in order to protect the pitch from potential damage ahead of the clash.

The Asian New International (ANI) shared visuals from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium wherein heavy rains can been pouring in the area.

The weather in the Caribbean Islands, especially Antigua and St. Groslet have been receiving unexpected over the last few days. With the unpredictability of the weather in St. Lucia, there is a concern whether the Super 8 clash between India and Australia will go ahead as per the schedule.

What the weather forecast predicts for June 24

The match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place in the morning at 10:30 AM as per the local time in Caribbean. In the morning, the temperature is expected to be 31 Degrees Celcius with the humidity anticipated to be at 77%. However, the cloud cover is likely to be 85% and the chances of rain during the morning session of the match is expected to be 40%.

"In the afternoon, the temperature is expected to increase to 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity is anticipated to be 72%, a 5% decrease compared to the morning. The cloud cover is expected to be 47%, a drastic 38% decrease compared to morning and the chances of rain is anticipated to be 40%.

In the morning and afternoon, the entire match is likely to place but the rain might interrupt the clash in between, resulting in potential delays.

What happens if rain gets washed out?

The chances of rain interrupting the match is very unlikely, but it's better to under the scenario incase the bad weather or heavy rains washout the crucial clash.

India are currently at the top of the Group 1 in Super 8 with two wins and has four points, while Australia are at the second spot with a win and a defeat and has a two points. If the rain play the spoilsport, then the Men in Blue will qualify for the semifinal with a maximum of five points in Super 8, while Australia chances will hang in balance as the outcome of the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will decided their fate.

The Men in Blue have almost sealed their berth in the semifinal, but a win or washout will help them officially qualify for the knockouts.