AUS vs IND: Injury Scare For Another Team India Star Ahead Of 1st Test

Team India's injuries seem to be piling on as they gear for the first Test against Australia, beginning on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. While Shubman Gill has already been ruled out of the opening Test due to a finger injury, another Indian star copped a blow ahead of the first Test.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to be in some discomfort as he suffered an injury scare during a practice session on Tuesday. The left-handed batter was seen struggling with a neck spasm but continued to bat for approximately 35 minutes soon after as the team physio attended to him, as per media reports. The youngster is expected to be fit and hit the ground running for the series opener.

Yashasvi Jaiswal injured in Match practice.

It is also Jaiswal's first tour of Australia and has shown immense potential since opening the innings during the last tour of the West Indies. The 22-year-old has accumulated 1407 runs in 14 matches at 56.28 alongside three centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to captain Team India in Perth:

Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains in line to captain the visiting side in the series-opener as Rohit Sharma is yet to arrive in Australia. According to various media reports, Rohit has opted to spend more time with his family, especially after his wife gave birth to a baby boy recently.

India have won the last two series in Australia, but the 3-0 whitewash to New Zealand at home recently has left them slightly low on confidence. However, the visitors are unlikely to go down without a fight.