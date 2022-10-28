e-Paper Get App
Aus vs Eng: Rain delays start of T20 World Cup match at MCG

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
The start of the England vs Australia T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was delayed dur to persistent rain on Friday.

Earlier, the Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) officially has been abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

The play was eventually called off just after 4:30pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and the pitch under wraps ahead of Friday's doubleheader.

Notably, earlier on October 26, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was also abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

In 13 games so far in Super 12, three games were abandoned, one game was shortened and several matches were delayed due to rain in T20 World Cup 2022.

article-image

