Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

With visitors reeling at 66-4, Malan shouldered the responsibility of rescuing England with a 128-ball 134

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Dawid Malan |
Dawid Malan scored a splendid century to help England post 287-9 in thefirst ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. 

With visitors reeling at 66-4, Malan shouldered the responsibility of rescuing England with a 128-ball 134. 

Malan's innings included 4 sixes and 12 fours and one of his shots ended up in the crowd.

In a video doing the round on social media, one of the Malan's six was caught by a fan in the stands. 

The crowd around him let up a loud cheer as the fan gulped down his beer to celebrate his achievement.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler-led England won the T20 World Cup trophy beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the MCG recently.

