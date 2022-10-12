Aus vs Eng: Ben Stokes makes super-human effort during 2nd T20, video goes viral; watch

All-rounder Ben Stokes left fans and experts stunned with his outrageous fielding effort during the 2nd T20 against Australia at Canberra on Wednesday, October 12.

The incident panned out in the 12th over when Mitchell Marsh hit Sam Curran straight down the ground. The ball looked certain to fly over the boundary line, Ben Stokes dived to catch the ball and throw it inside mid-air before he hit the ground.

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan posted 82 to lead the batting and Sam Curran snared three wickets to help England clinch a series victory over Australia with an eight-run win Wednesday that will be a setback for the hosts ahead of their title defense at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Malan plundered seven boundaries and four sixes in his 49-ball innings and shared a 92-run fifth-wicket stand with Moeen Ali that propelled England from a precious 54-4 in the 9th over to a total of 178-7 after being sent in to bat.

Curran took some big wickets when Glenn Maxwell (8) pulled a bouncer to Alex Hales at mid-wicket in the 8th over and Marcus Stoinis (22) picked out Harry Brook at deep mid-wicket in the 12th. He returned to end Australia's hopes by taking out the leg stump of Tim David (40 of 23 balls) with a perfect yorker in the 18th. The Australians finished on 170-6.