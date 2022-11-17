e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Australia and England faced off in the first of the three ODIs at Adelaide Oval on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Australia suffered a disappointing exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and under the new ODI skipper Pat Cummins, the team is showing new vigour.

In the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval, the fresh enthusiasm was visible.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ashton Agar was seen pulling off a stunning save at the boundary line during the England innings.

Agar was seen diving in the air to save a hit from centurion Dawid Malan that was destined for a six. Australian spinner dived to his left and caught the ball mid-air and then threw it inside the boundary rope to.

Meanwhile, Malan scored a splendid century to help England post 287-9 in the first ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. 

With visitors reeling at 66-4, Malan shouldered the responsibility of rescuing England with a 128-ball 134. 

Malan's innings included 4 sixes and 12 fours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case

NZ vs IND: Kane Williamson shows sharp reflexes to catch T20I series from falling off podium, watch...

NZ vs IND: Kane Williamson shows sharp reflexes to catch T20I series from falling off podium, watch...

NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online