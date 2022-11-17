Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Australia suffered a disappointing exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and under the new ODI skipper Pat Cummins, the team is showing new vigour.

In the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval, the fresh enthusiasm was visible.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ashton Agar was seen pulling off a stunning save at the boundary line during the England innings.

Agar was seen diving in the air to save a hit from centurion Dawid Malan that was destined for a six. Australian spinner dived to his left and caught the ball mid-air and then threw it inside the boundary rope to.

Meanwhile, Malan scored a splendid century to help England post 287-9 in the first ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

With visitors reeling at 66-4, Malan shouldered the responsibility of rescuing England with a 128-ball 134.

Malan's innings included 4 sixes and 12 fours.