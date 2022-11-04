Aus vs Afg: David Warner attempts right-handed shot, gets bowled; netizens react

Swashbuckling batsman David Warner is know for his attacking cricket and tends to rip apart opponents bowling when in form.

All eyes were on the left-handed batsman as Australia faced Afghanistan in a must-win game in their quest to reach the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

However, Warner (18-ball 25) fell to a bizarre shot in their final Super-12 encounter in Adelaide.

Warner tried to play a switch-hit and become a right-handed batsman, but he failed to connect the delivery and was castled by Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and put Australia in to bat.

It was the first time that Australia and Afghnaistan meet in the shorter format of the game. The Aussie team have been dealt a huge blow with Aaron Finch missing out on the playing eleven due to an injury. Matthew Wade will be captaining the side in his absence.

They have also been forced to bring in Steve Smith in place of Tim David who has been ruled out due to an injury. Mitchell Starc has been dropped and Kane Richardson has been roped into the playing eleven.

Defending champions Australia are in an unsafe territory with New Zealand securing a win over Ireland. Australia would need to win this match to have a crack at the semi-final berth.

After Warner's dismissal, netizens took to social media to air their views.

Here are a few reactions.

David Warner 🤝 Batting left-handed 🤝 Batting right-handed 🤝 getting cleaned up pic.twitter.com/VapDXU2R8P — England's Barmy Army 🇦🇫 (@TheBarmyArmy) November 4, 2022

David Warner's poor run in this #T20worldcup continues. Tried to fox Naveen ul haq by playing his favorite switch hit but instead got foxed by a nonchalant off cutter ! #AUSvAFG — Sunrisers Army (@srhorangearmy) November 4, 2022

DAVID WARNER tried to switch hit and become and a right hander but only found the ball crashing into the stumps

Suicidal from DAVID WARNER#AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/KNyiuv0hI6 — Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) November 4, 2022

David warner in this WC:

5(6) vs 🇳🇿

11(10) vs 🇱🇰

3(7) vs 🇮🇪

25(18) vs 🇦🇫.#T20WorldCup — kamran (@Crickami) November 4, 2022