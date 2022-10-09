Aus v Eng: Matthew Wade obstructs Mark Wood, netizens call it 'cheating'

Matthew Wade come in under fire from netizens after the Australian batsman deliberately obstructed England bowler Mark Wood during the 1st T20 at Perth on Sunday, October 9.

The Incident panned out during the 17th over of Australia's chase. Wade top-edged the pull onto his helmet and the ball lobbed straight up. Wood came charging to take the catch. But the bowler was blocked by the batsman put his left arm came across and in front of the bowler's face, while getting into a tangle.

Mathew wade obstructing the field? Spirit of the game where?? pic.twitter.com/XZIsnM3mcR — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) October 9, 2022

Chasing 209 to win, Australia lost by 8 runs as they managed 200-9 in 20 overs.

Furious fans took to social media to share their reactions.

