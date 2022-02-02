Aubameyang’s farewell message to Arsenal fans before joining Barcelona: It hurts to leave ‘without a real goodbye’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said the manner of his departure from Arsenal “hurts” as he waits to be announced as a Barcelona player and has insisted he was always “100% focused and committed” at the club.

The 32-year-old was pictured training with Barcelona after being released by Arsenal and signing a contract at Camp Nou.

Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: “To the Arsenal fans, Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

“Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart. I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!”

Aubameyang last played for Arsenal in early December after being stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons. The manager, Mikel Arteta, said the Gabon international had failed to demonstrate the “commitment and passion” to play for the club.

ALSO READ Royal Challengers Bangalore have been declared most popular sports team in Asia in the digital...

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:17 PM IST