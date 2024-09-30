Atletico Madrid Fans Try To Hurt Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois By Throwing Lighters And Bag Of Sh*t; Video

Thibaut Courtois facing wrath from Atletico Madrid fans | Image: X

The Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faced an unexpected interruption when fans targeted Thibaut Courtois at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. The incident happened in the second half when Atletico fans hurled objects onto the field.

However, the game was quickly halted as referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer had to address the situation. Thibaut Courtois, positioned in goal, raised several lighters and other items thrown from the stands, drawing attention to the chaos behind him. A pictured was also captured of him literally carry a bag of sh*t off the pitch

Initially, it seemed the match would resume after the objects were cleared, but Courtois hesitated to take a goal kick as he continued to remove debris. The referee then called over both coaches, Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone, for a discussion regarding the escalating situation.

Shortly after, players from both teams were instructed to head to the locker rooms. Several Atlético Madrid players, along with Simeone, took a moment to address their fans before exiting the pitch.

After a brief delay of about 10 minutes, the match was able to restart, allowing the players to return to the action. Real Madrid took the lead in the 64th minute with a stunning half-volley from Eder Militao, putting them ahead 1-0. However Angel Correa's goal in the 95th minute ensured the home team escape with the point.

It is worth mentioning that Courtois is a former player of Atlético Madrid, having played for the club from 2011 until 2014, when he decided to move to Chelsea. Later, in the 2018/19 season, established as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he opted to join Real Madrid, which caused the Rojiblanco fans to label him a traitor.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hit out at Thibaut Courtois’ attitude amid chaotic scenes at the Estadio Metropolitano. According to DAZN, Simeone in his comments said,

“We all have to help. If we provoke people, they get angry. You can celebrate a goal, but not by looking at the stands, taunting them and making gestures. It is not justified, but neither is what followed.”