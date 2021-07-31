Sports

Athletics Day 2 Tokyo Olympics: Seema Punia finishes 6th; Perkovic tops in Women's Discus Throw Heat Group A

By FPJ Web Desk

India's Seema Punia competes in the women's discus throw qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.
Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC /AFP

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic won the group comfortably with a distance of 63.75 – just under the qualification mark. She was followed by Kristin Pudenz of Germany and Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica. The criteria for qualification was a distance of 64m but nobody succeeded in meeting that in Group A. In case the target isn't met, the top 12 performers across both Group A and Group B progress to the final.

