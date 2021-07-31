Athletics Day 2 Tokyo Olympics: Seema Punia finishes 6th; Perkovic tops in Women's Discus Throw Heat Group A

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic won the group comfortably with a distance of 63.75 – just under the qualification mark. She was followed by Kristin Pudenz of Germany and Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica. The criteria for qualification was a distance of 64m but nobody succeeded in meeting that in Group A. In case the target isn't met, the top 12 performers across both Group A and Group B progress to the final.

