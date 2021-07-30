Sports

Athletics Day 1 Tokyo Olympics: India's Avinash Sable breaks national record but falls short in steeplechase

By PTI

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (C), Ethiopia's Getnet Wale (L) and India's Avinash Mukund Sable compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021
Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

Tokyo, July 30: India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final despite clocking a better time than the top three in another heat race of the Olympic Games here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 that he set during the Federation Cup in March.

But he was unlucky to miss the finals cut as only the top-three finishers from each heat are automatic qualifiers. The top-three from heat number 3 ran in slower time than him.

Fifteen athletes -- the best three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats -- qualify for the final.

Sable ended seventh best across all the qualifying heats and 13th overall.

