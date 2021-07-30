Athletics Day 1 Tokyo Olympics: India's Avinash Sable breaks national record but falls short in steeplechase

Tokyo, July 30: India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final despite clocking a better time than the top three in another heat race of the Olympic Games here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 that he set during the Federation Cup in March.

But he was unlucky to miss the finals cut as only the top-three finishers from each heat are automatic qualifiers. The top-three from heat number 3 ran in slower time than him.

Fifteen athletes -- the best three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats -- qualify for the final.

Sable ended seventh best across all the qualifying heats and 13th overall.