Athletics Championship: Ruchee Gupta emerges best athlete

Mumbai: Ruchee Gupta of Sports Authority of India emerged as the best athlete in the girls’ under-20 category during the two-day Annual Athletics Championship sponsored by Rizvi Builders, Striders Foundation and Universal Sports Association and organized by MSDAA at the Sports Authority of India athletic track, Kandivali.

The middle-distance runner Ruchee won the 800 metres and 1,500 metres gold and with 10 points to take home the individual championship.

The individual championship in the boys’ under-20 category was shared by Rakesh Yadav of Sports Authority of India and Shrinivas Poojary of Gupta Sports Academy.

Yadav won the 1500 metres and 5000 metres gold and Poojary dominated the 200 metres and 400 metres winning the gold medal. Both collected an identical 10 points each.

Gupta Sports Academy with a tally of 137 points won the team championship in the boys’ category while the girls’ team championship was won by Goenka & Associates Educational Trust with a total of 93 points.

Goenka & Associates Educational Trust whose athletes performed exceptionally well claimed the overall team championship with 193 points.

Individual champions

Boys’ U-14: Krrish Singh (Children’s Academy School); Under-16: Atharva Kadam (Udayachal HS); Yash Joshi (Pro Athletes Academy); Under-18: Siddhesh Thorat (Goenka & Associates Educational Trust); Under-20: Rakesh Yadav (Sports Authority of India); Shrinivas Poojary (Gupta Sports Academy); Team championship: Gupta Sports Academy - 137 points

Girls (U-14): Harsh Chauhan (St. Lawrence HS), Raghavi Parkar (Children’s Academy); Under-16: Harshitha Shetty (Lokhandwala Foundation School); Under-18: Harita Bhadra (Somaiya Sports Academy); Under-20: Ruchee Gupta (Sports Authority of India). Team championship: Goenka & Associates Educational Trust - 93 points

Overall Champions: Goenka & Associates Educational Trust - 193 points.

- FPJ Sports Desk