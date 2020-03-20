Athletes returning from abroad to be isolated: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said athletes arriving back from high-risk COVID-19 affected countries will have to be in mandatory quarantine but refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding the IPL and the Tokyo Olympics.

Spelling out the protocol for athletes arriving from the most-affected countries China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany, Rijiju said they will have to follow what has been mandated for everyone else.

"Athletes who are coming back from countries which are very prone to coronavirus will be quarantined as per the government provisions. There will be no exceptions. Anybody who has come from abroad is being put in isolation and athletes also have to adhere to it," Rijiju said here while talking to reporters.I do

Currently, chess ace Viswanathan Anand has self-isolated in Germany after travel restrictions delayed his return to India. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra are among the sportspersons to have cut short their training stints in parts of Europe to head back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have put themselves in isolation after returning.

He was also asked about Indian boxers, who have been seen at public events since returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan after training in Italy before that.

"They have been tested and given coronavirus negative certificates by the International Olympic Committee. They are not in any danger but it is advisable that they stay in isolation," he said.