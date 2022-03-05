Athletes from Russia, Belarus not to be invited for international boxing competitions

Lausanne: The International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors met to agree on further actions in support of the latest IOC recommendations and the situation in Ukraine.

While condemning the breach of the Olympic Truce and the military activities against Ukraine, IBA adopted the IOC recommendation with regard to the participation of boxers and competition officials (including referees and judges) belonging to the IBA's national federations of Russia or Belarus.

"Accordingly, they shall not be invited or allowed to participate in international boxing competitions. Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, they shall only be permitted to participate as neutral athletes. This decision will take immediate effect," stated an official release.

The Board also approved the cancellation of the international events planned in Russia and Belarus this year as per the IOC's recommendation. These decisions will be kept under constant review.

IBA is completely committed to putting sport at the service of the peaceful development of humanity. Consistent with these commitments, the IBA Board also offered its full support for measures aimed at helping the Ukrainian boxers.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:45 AM IST