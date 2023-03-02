'At the end of the series': Matthew Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja's epic response to him after Delhi Test...

Ravindra Jadeja has been in superb form in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Series against Australia. The left arm off-spinner has taken 21 wickets in 3 matches and drawn the awe of the Australian players. One in particular, Matthew Kuhnemann, was in fantastic rhythm on Day 1 of the first Test at Indore. Kuhnemann returned with figures of 5/16, picking up his first 5 wicket haul in just the second Test of his career.

Kuhnemann revealed he asked Jadeja for tips to bowl on Indian pitches which the left arm pacer obliged to render after the series.

I said, "Have you got any tips for me?' after the last Test. He said yes at the of the series'.

Close observation

Matthew Kuhnemann said on Wednesday that watching Ravindra Jadeja bowl from close quarters in the Delhi Test helped him better understand the basics of spin bowling in India.

The left-arm spinner added that watching Jadeja use the crease and employ all his tricks during his 7-wicket haul in the 2nd innings of the Delhi Test helped him a great deal.

"The way he uses his crease and probably the biggest thing I picked up in Delhi is that he brings his length back a little bit when the ball gets a little bit older. That’s probably the main thing I took out of the second Test and brought into this Test, probably my length. Don’t want to get full, especially on a wicket that stays low, being consistent on that 5-6 meter length," Kuhnemann said after his maiden 5-wicket Test haul.

Gaining experience from spin clinic in India

Both Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, who made his debut in the Nagpur Test by picking up seven wickets, were part of the spin clinic in Chennai as part of the MRF tour.

"I'm a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin, so I've watched how they have bowled in the last few years. It's more so the mental side, dealing with the crowd (in India) and how quick things happen," he said.

"Me and Todd (Murphy) were in the MRF tour in Chennai probably six months ago and that left me in good stead to go well in these games."