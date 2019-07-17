At just 18 years and 83 days, Narender Gehlot becomes 2nd youngest goalscorer for India

Ahmedabad: Eighteen-year-old Narender Gehlot has become the second youngest international goalscorer in Indian football. At just 18 years and 83 days, Narender achieved the feat during India's last league game against Syria in the Intercontinental Cup which was held to a 1-1 draw at the EKR Arena, here on Tuesday, reports goal.com.

In the 51st minute of the match, Ghelot, who made his debut in India's clash against Tajikistan, found the back of the Syria net with a thunderous header connecting off Anirudh Thapa's corner, to give Blue Tigers the lead.

However, his header was cancelled out by Firas Al-Khatib's 78th-minute penalty kick as both teams shared the spoils of the battle, in a match largely involving end-to-end action where both teams had a number of chances.

Narender beat Bhaichung Bhutia by less than a month to climb up the podium. In 1995 Nehru Cup, Bhaichung scored his first against Uzbekistan at the age of 18 years and 103 days.

Jerry Zirsanga from Mizoram holds the record for being the youngest Indian goal-scorer. Jerry was 16 years and 311 days old when he scored in a friendly against Kuwait during Stephen Constantine's first stint as India boss in 2004.