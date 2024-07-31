 'Asked Something Before Start Of The Game & You Delivered It': India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Dressing Room Speech After T20I Series Win vs Sri Lanka; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Asked Something Before Start Of The Game & You Delivered It': India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Dressing Room Speech After T20I Series Win vs Sri Lanka; VIDEO

'Asked Something Before Start Of The Game & You Delivered It': India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Dressing Room Speech After T20I Series Win vs Sri Lanka; VIDEO

Team India completed the series whitewash after winning the Super Over in the third T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

Gautam Gambhir gave his first dressing room as the new head coach of Team India after the Men in Blue led by Suryakumar Yadav whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

Team India completed the series whitewash after winning the Super Over in the third T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Chasing a 138-run target, Sri Lanka suffered a batting collapse after Pathum Nissanka (26), Kusal Mendis (43) and Kusal Perera (46) were the only reach double figures.

Sri Lanka were 117/3 when they began to lose six wickets for 15 runs and they were reduced to 132/8. When the hosts required six runs off six balls to win the match, Kamindu Mendis and Maheesh Theeshana were dismissed by Suryakumar and Sri Lanka were eventually restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs, levelling India's score.

Batting first, Washington Sundar picked wickets of Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka and India were to chase just 2-run target. Suryakumar Yadav hit a four on the first ball of India's run-chase in the Super Over.

After the series win against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir gave his speech in the India's dressing room. In a video posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant captaincy while lauding the players for their never give up attitude in tough situations.

The newly-appointed head coach also highlight the importance of improving the skills by playing on tricky pitches.

"Guys, congratulations on great series win. Congratulations to Surya for outstanding captaincy and more importantly with the bat as well. I asked for something before the start of the game and you absolutely delivered it. This is what happens when you keep fighting. You don't give up,"Gambhir said,

"The only way these kinds of games happen when we keep fighting on every delivery and for every run. We keep getting better and keep improving skills as well. We need to still to get better playing on playing wickets like these." he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Asked Something Before Start Of The Game & You Delivered It': India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Dressing...

'Asked Something Before Start Of The Game & You Delivered It': India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Dressing...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Pre-Quarters With Dominating Group Stage...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Pre-Quarters With Dominating Group Stage...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazilian Surfer Gabriel Medina Pulls Off 'Airborne Celebration' As He Scripts...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazilian Surfer Gabriel Medina Pulls Off 'Airborne Celebration' As He Scripts...

Did You Know? 2-Time Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Once Created Fake Social Media Profile To Defend...

Did You Know? 2-Time Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Once Created Fake Social Media Profile To Defend...

‘You’re A Special Talent’: PV Sindhu Welcomes Manu Bhaker To ‘2 Olympic Medals Club’ After...

‘You’re A Special Talent’: PV Sindhu Welcomes Manu Bhaker To ‘2 Olympic Medals Club’ After...