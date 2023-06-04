Asian U-20 Athletics Championships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh kicked off their campaigns at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship with a remarkable start, clinching gold medals in the women's 400m race and men's discus throw, respectively, here on Sunday. Rezoana, who is a reigning Asian U-18 Champion, won first track gold for India on the opening day after clocking 53.31 sec to win the women's 400m title.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh won the second gold with his best throw of 55.66m, which came in his third attempt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





Earlier in the opening day, Antima Pal clinched a bronze in the'women's 5,000m race with a timing of 17 minutes 17.11 secs while Bushra Khan Gauri finished fourth with 18:15.98 secs.



On the other hand, Abinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91 secs in her 100m heat to qualify for the final.