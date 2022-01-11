Asian Games equestrian trials to get underway from January 12

Action is back at the Mahalaxmi race course as the third round of the 19th Asian Games Equestrian (show jumping) organised by the Amateur Riders Club, under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is set to unfold from January 12 to 16.

This five-day event will see athletes from across the country in action in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata along with Mumbai to take part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals who could make the cut into the Indian side for the Asian championship.

"ARC adheres to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organisers," said Shyam Mehta, the President of ARC, as the Omicron virus surge is rising in the city.

It is compulsory for all riders, horse owners to maintain social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers.

The event is for athletes aged 16 and above who will be eligible for participation. There are two categories in the Show Jumping, one in 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification will have two , and the 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification, said Mehta while adding that the second round of trials which took place in Dec 2021, was an epitome of talent and all the players displayed high spirit and great performances.

“We hope to see the competition in the third round as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at the Asian Games this year,” signed off Mehta.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, EFI said, “Happy to see that riders are working hard for the upcoming Asian Games. First two trials witnessed fierce competition and five riders have already secured MERs. We are looking forward to the third selection trial scheduled to be held in Mumbai from 12th January onwards and confident that all participants will give their best."

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST