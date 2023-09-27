Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan Secures India's 3rd Medal In Sailing, Eabad Ali Wins Bronze In Surfing

Vishnu Saravanan and Eabad Ali. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured a bronze medal in the ILCA7 sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Vishnu finished the event with a net score of 34 points, which includes three wins in 11 races. The Indian sailor had a tough fight with the Republic of Korea's Jeemin Ha, who won the silver and had 42 points, and 33 net points.

Read Also Asian Games 2023: Nepal Cricket Team Send Records Tumbling As They Trounce Mongolia

Ryan Lo of Singapore bagged the gold medal at the event after having 32 points, and 26 net points. With Vishnu's bronze, India now has its third sailing medal at Hangzhou. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Neha Thakur bagged India’s first medal in the sailing event after she clinched a silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA4 event with an overall timing of 24:48.

The 17-year-old secured a total of 27 points after 11 races and got the first medal in the sailing event. Eabad Ali sealed the second medal in the Surfing RS:X after he bagged a bronze medal with 57 points. He finished second in the sixth and 14th races, which was also his best in the category at the Asian Games.

Eabad Ali goes ahead of Muhammad IzzudIn Bin Abdul Rani by 1 point:

Ali finished with 57 points, and 50 net points to clinch the bronze medal. He won the bronze medal after a total of fourteen races and got the better of Malaysia’s Muhammad Izzudin Bin Abdul Rani by just one point. On Wednesday, as of now, India bagged six medals, two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

In total, India has so far clinched 20 medals, which includes 5 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)