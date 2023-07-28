Asian Games 2023: Team India And Women Cricket Teams Secure Direct Qualification To Quarter-Finals

Team India will compete at 2023 Asian Games. | (Credits: Twitter)

The men's and women's cricket teams from India have been guaranteed spots in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games have been given T20I status, and the top four nations in the region, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, according to the ICC T20I rankings as of June 1st have been given quarterfinal slots.

Men's and women's cricket will be contested from September 28 to October 7, with women's cricket taking place from September 19 to 26. At the Asian Games, 14 teams will compete in the women's cricket competition, while 18 teams will compete in the men's competition.

The Asian Games matches will be held at the Cricket Field at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou. On September 22, the Indian women's team will compete in the quarterfinal. The game will take place on September 25 if they advance to the semifinals. On September 26, the gold medal match and the bronze medal match will take place.

Harmanpreet Kaur in danger of missing the Asian Games:

The big update from the Indian women's team is that Harmanpreet Kaur faces a 2-match ban for her outburst on umpires during an ODI against Bangladesh recently. Hence, the right-handed batter will play in the Asian Games only if the Women in Blue reach the final.

India's squads for the Asian Games:

Women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Men's squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

