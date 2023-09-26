Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur Creates History, Clinches India's First Medal In Sailing

Neha Thakur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured the silver and India's first medal in Sailing at the ongoing 19th Asian Games after 11 races. This is India's first medal in sailing and 12th overall at the 19th Asian Games. With a silver victory, Thakur also gave India its first medal of the day.

The 17-year-old sailor Thakur's consistent performance throughout the competition helped her earn a well-deserved place on the podium. With a net total of 27 points after 11 races, 17-year-old sailor Thakur took home a silver in the Girl's Dinghy ILCA4 competition. Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with 16, and Keira Marie Carlyle of Singapore claimed third place with 28.

Thakur on Monday finished third in girls' dinghy ILCA4 race nine, improved one spot to reach second after race 10 with an overall timing of 24:48.

Minister Of Earth and Sciences congratulates Neha Thakur:

Minister Of Earth and Sciences Kiren Rijiju praised the youngster's efforts to win the silver medal at the Asian Games this year, stating on X:

"Great performance by Neha Thakur who represented India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category. Hearty congratulations on winning the SILVER MEDAL at the #AsianGames2022. A good beginning as this is India's 1st medal in Sailing!

India have two gold medals at this stage, with the shooting trio winning one on Monday. Indian women's cricket team also bagged a gold, beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final.

