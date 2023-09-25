 Asian Games 2023: Indian Rowers Clinch Bronze In Men's Four Event
Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, and Satnam Singh clinched bronze in the Men's quadruple event.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, and Satnam Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian rowing contingent continues to shine as Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, and Satnam Singh joined forces to secure India its fifth medal in the sport, a bronze in the final of the men's quadruple sculls at the ongoing Asian Games on Monday. With the timings of 6:08.61, India took home the bronze.

The gold medal was won by China (6:02.65) and the silver medal was bagged by Uzbekistan (6:04.64). Also, in the women's eight final, the team of Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi,  H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Geetanjali, Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee, Thanjam Priya Devi, and Rukmani clocked the timings of 7:05.71 to finish fifth. China (6:33.61), Japan (6:44.15) and Vietnam (6:48.21) walked away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The Indian rowing team consisting of Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men's four rowing final at the Asian Games on Monday. The Indian team clocked the timing of 6:10.81. The gold medal was won by China (6:10.04) and Uzbekistan took home the silver with a timing of 6:04.96.

 Indian rower Balraj Panwar finished in fourth spot in the final of the men's single sculls event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. 
Clocking the timing of 7:08.79, Balraj missed out on what could have been India's fourth medal at rowing. The gold medal went to China's Liang Zhang (6:57.06), and the silver was bagged by Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79). Finally, the bronze went to Hong Kong's Chun Hin Chiu (7:00.55).

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh bagged silver in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull final:

Earlier, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India a silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday. The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India the medal.

Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's second rowing medal in the ongoing Asain Games with a bronze medal finish in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively.

Indian Rowers secured a remarkable second place with a timing of 05:43.01 in the Men's Coxed Eight final event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. The Indian team featuring Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish delivered a late push that took them to silver.

India so far has won eight medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and four bronze.

