Asian Games 2023: India Start Brightly With 3 Silver And Two Bronze On Day 1

India bagged 5 medals on day 1 of Asian Games. | (Credits: Twitter)

In the heart of Hangzhou, China, the 20th Asian Games had taken the city by storm. Athletes from all corners of Asia had converged to compete in a wide array of sports. Among them, the Indian shooting contingent and the rowing team were making waves with their extraordinary performances.

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (shooting) women's 10m air rifle team, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (rowing) men's lightweight double sculls and the rowing men's eight won silver medals while rowers Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in men’s pair and Ramita Jindal added the bronze medals.

The shooting range was abuzz with anticipation as India's ace shooters geared up for their events. Mehuli and Ramita are from Guns of Glory while Ashi Chouksey trains at the MP Academy, iand what makes their achievement remarkable is the fact they were making their debut in the Asian Championship.

“It is very good, and what they have done is outstanding,” said Neha Chavan who trains Ramita at the Guns Of Glory in Chennai.

The trio performance was nothing short of exceptional as this trio ended with a total tally of 1886.0 to win the silver medal. They continued to hit marks with precision and poise. The competition was fierce, but unwavering concentration and skill propelled them to victory, securing the silver for India. These trio stood atop the podium, a moment of immense pride and accomplishment.

Indian rowing team make huge strides:

Meanwhile, at the tranquil waters of Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, the Indian rowing team was making their country proud. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened the country's account with a silver medal in the men's lightweight doubles sculls event.

The Indian duo clocked 6:28.18s to finish behind China's Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s. Their oars sliced through the water with perfect synchronisation, creating a mesmerising rhythm as they powered their boat forward.

The competition was intense, with the host China. But the Indian team displayed unparalleled strength and determination. As they crossed the finish line, a roar of jubilation erupted from the Indian supporters lining the shore. The Indian rowing team had clinched a hard-fought silver medal, a testament to their teamwork and grit.

The Indian shooters and rowing team's outstanding performances were the talk of the town in Hangzhou. They had not only brought home medals but had also showcased the spirit of dedication and excellence that defined Indian sports. As they stood on the podium, their medals glinting in the Asian Games spotlight, they knew they had achieved something truly remarkable, making their country proud and inspiring the next generation of athletes.