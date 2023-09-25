 'Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal Will Have Special Place In My Showcase': Shooter Rudrankksh Patil Tells FPJ
Mumbai's very own Rudrankksh Patil led the 10m rifle team to victory at the Asian Games 2023, bagging India's first gold medal in the 20th edition.

Updated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
“I never knew that it was a record, leave alone the world record, but Suma Shirur madam, who was out of the range, told me it is a world record,” said Rudrankksh Patil, as the Indian trio walked away with the gold medal and a world record in the 10m rifle team event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

"We (the team) gave our best and won gold. We did not know it initially, but were told that it was a world record. We said it must be gold then," the Mumbai lad stated while talking to FPJ from Hangzhou.

It was the trio of Rudrankksh along with Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who won the first gold for India on the second day of the Games.

"This is my first Asian Games and this medal will have a special place in my showcase,” said the 2nd year BCom student from Kirti College in Mumbai.

Patil eyes Paris Olympics berth

“If I keep on winning, I will not face problems in future, I am learning as I am moving ahead, and I want to make it to the Paris Olympics, which is my dream,” said the former junior world champion.

The Mumbai lad netted 632.5 points, which enable the team to erase the record set by China at the World Championship in Baku.

This is a remarkable achievement by the trio to have accomplished such feats in sport.

World Record shattered by Indian shooters

If the team led by this individual didn't know that they were setting a world record while winning the gold medal, it adds an element of surprise to their achievement.

Sometimes, athletes or teams perform exceptionally well during a competition, and it's only afterward, during the post-event analysis, that they realise they've broken a world record.

What it takes to break a world record

Setting a world record without prior knowledge is an incredible accomplishment and can be a testament to the athletes' dedication, hard work and skill. It often highlights the element of unexpected excellence in sports, making the achievement even more memorable, and it did for the nineteen-year-old, Rudrankksh.

As he said, “It is always a great feeling that you are a part of the team, which has won a gold medal setting a world record.

"I would say that it was the team effort and nothing to do with any individual. Yes, my overall point helped us win the gold medal and set a new benchmark for the country."

